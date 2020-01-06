RANKED! The Best Acceptance Speeches of the 2020 Golden Globes

12. Russell Crowe, Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie For 'The Loudest Voice'

Russell Crowe wasn't actually in attendance at the Globes (because of the bushfire crisis in Australia) but he left a message to be read in his absence:

“Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy, and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way we all have a future.”

You can watch Jennifer Aniston read those words here.