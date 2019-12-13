Culture / Entertainment
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Cut Charles Manson and Cliff Booth Exchange (And Other Great Deleted Scenes)

by Josh Plainse

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was released on Blu-ray, 4k UltraHD, and DVD this week along with a handful of deleted scenes. The most notable of these follows Charles Manson (Damon Herriman) after he visits the home of Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) looking for Terry Melcher. In a scene that extends upon the theatrical cut, Manson is seen talking to Paul Barabuta, trying to find out where Melcher went; upon coming up empty, Manson retreats to his Twinkie truck but not before making eye contact with Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) who is working on the roof of Rick Dalton’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) house. Manson waves at Booth and then turns into a wild man, ranting gibberish and yelling, “Fuck you, Jack!” Booth responds, “What the fuck was that about?”

Quentin Tarantino cut many scenes from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (originally intending it to be a novel); however, the aforementioned one feels like a game-changer. Manson was known for ranting and erratic behavior. Seeing Manson exhibit his trademark insanity in front of the chill Booth serves up a brilliant and hilarious juxtaposition. It’s unfortunate that we didn’t get to see this on the big screen, but sometimes great scenes don’t make the cut. In honor of antenna-fixing stuntmen and Jacks who can go fuck themselves, here are some other great scenes that shouldn’t have been deleted from their respective films.

