Binge & Buy: ‘Dora’ Does Some Exploring

Welcome to Mandatory and ComingSoon’s weekly Binge & Buy, a digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD column for the week of Nov. 19! Here, you’ll find detailed write-ups of different titles released this week, including a number of new releases like Dora and the Lost City of Gold, reissues, combo packs, and TV seasons, none of which you can live without in 2019.

30th anniversary films: The Best Movies From 1989

Bummer alert: The 20 Most Disappointing Movies of the Last 20 Years

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.