‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Filming Set For Spring 2020, No One Notices Because No One Cares (Not After That Last One)

by Taylor Salan

Recently, the Fantastic Beasts franchise seems to have lost some of its magic. The first film in the spinoff series, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, was released in 2016, eventually grossing a respectable $800 million at the worldwide box office. Warner Bros. commenced greenlighting the sequel to the spinoff, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which was nearly killed what is supposed to be a five-film franchise altogether. Critics largely lambasted the film and it failed to connect with audiences. While the sequel’s worldwide box office gross of $650 million is nothing to scoff at, it also proved to fall short of the franchise’s lofty expectations. Up next is Fantastic Beasts 3, set for release in the spring of 2020, though it’s become clear that nobody cares about characters in the Harry Potter universe not named Harry, Ron, or Hermione.

