12 Major Film Flops That Didn’t Deserve Their All-Star Casts

'Valentine's Day' (2010)

All-Star Cast: Bradley Cooper, Julia Roberts, Ashton Kutcher, Jessica Biel, Jessica Alba, Kathy Bates, Patrick Dempsey, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner, Topher Grace, Anne Hathaway, Queen Latifah, Shirley MacLaine, and Taylor Swift

More is not better, and there’s no better example of this in film than Garry Marshall's rom-com Valentine's Day. (He’s also responsible for the equally odious New Year’s Eve.) All the events in the movie take place on Feb. 14, and most involve cookie-cutter themes about love that we’ve seen onscreen before in better movies with more complex characters that actually makes us care about their lives. These narratives come and go so fast we can hardly get our bearings, much less invest in them. It’s the love story equivalent of a candy heart binge.