This Week in Trailers: Dwayne Johnson Takes You on a ‘Jungle Cruise’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Jungle Cruise. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Jungle Cruise

Walt Disney Studios has revealed the official trailer for the Jungle Cruise movie! Base on the popular ride from Disney Parks, the film will hit theaters on July 24, 2020.

Onward

Disney•Pixar has released a new Onward trailer for their upcoming animated fantasy featuring the voice cast of Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer. The film will arrive in theaters on March 6, 2020.

The Turning

After pushing back the release of the modern adaptation of the classic horror novella earlier this year, Universal and Amblin have debuted the first trailer for The Turning starring Mackenzie Davis and Finn Wolfhard. The film is set to hit theaters on Jan. 24, 2020.

Charlie’s Angels

Sony Pictures has released the second official trailer for Charlie’s Angels, offering new footage from the upcoming action-comedy from director Elizabeth Banks. The film is set to make its debut on Nov. 15.

Earthquake Bird

Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming Ridley Scott production Earthquake Bird starring Alicia Vikander and Riley Keough. The film will receive a limited theatrical run on Nov. 1 and will hit Netflix on Nov. 15.

