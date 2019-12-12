Judging By Its Title: 20 Belligerently Hilarious Books to Consider, Including ‘I Could Pee On This (And Other Hilarious Poems By Cats)’
The age-old idiom “never judge a book by its cover” still rings true. We would never judge a book by its cover; instead, let’s judge 20 books by their titles. Based on what the authors decided to call their tomes, you’d think the content would be belligerently hilarious…and in some cases, you’d be right. Others, not so much.
1/20
'Everything I Want To Do Is Illegal' by Joel Salatin
Drawing on his 40+ years of experience as a farmer, Joel Salatin dissects all things food industry. From child labor laws and food inspection to the local marketplace, Salatin tells readers that they really don’t have a choice in what they eat; however, he does so with the type of humor industrialization demands.
2/20
'Why Isn't God Giving Cash Prizes' by Lorraine Peterson
Here's a question we’ve all been asking since the beginning of time. This book’s title, albeit tongue in cheek, does not reflect a tone the permeates throughout the book, however. This book dives deep into Catholicism.
3/20
'Images You Should Not Masturbate To' by Graham Johnson
Don’t read this book with a chip on your shoulder. It’s not telling you what to do. It’s unlikely you'll find any of the images arousing. Think of it as a facetious cold shower.
4/20
'The Missionary Position: Mother Teresa in Theory and Practice' by Christopher Hitchens
This is actually a serious critique of the life, work, and philosophy of the one and only Mother Teresa. The admittedly satirical title is presumably in reference to the “critique” part.
5/20
'How to Poo on a Date' by Mats & Enzo
Everyone who’s had to listen to their parents recount covert number twos on a first date can rejoice. Someone has solved the anxiety-inducing conflict that has plagued generations. That someone is Mats and Enzo. (Mats is also the author of How to Poo in the Woods and How to Bonk in Public).
6/20
'How to Make Money in Your Spare Time' by 673126 & J M.R. Rice
This is a humorous look at the not-so-legitimate side of life. Taking advice from politicians and mobsters makes the easy way seem better than the hard way. The authors of this book also wrote How to Be a Drug Dealer.
7/20
'The Commuter Pig Keeper' by Michaela Giles
So you work in an office all day long but have a herd of pigs at home you can’t stop worrying about? Fear not, this instructive book helps you to manage your time and keep those porkers happy, healthy, and safe.
8/20
'The Stupidest Angel' by Christopher Moore
Christopher Moore turns your typical Christmas tale on its head with the death of Santa, a less-than-reliable angel, and a young boy trying to keep it together. What’s not to love about a horde of zombies (who want to go shopping at IKEA) led by Santa Claus himself? This book is the definition of belligerently hilarious, especially around this time of year.
9/20
'I Could Pee on This: And Other Poems by Cats' by Francesco Marciuliano
This quirky and insightful take on the feline psyche will have animal lovers laughing out loud. Other poems such as “Kneel Before Me” and "Some of My Best Friends Are Dogs" will make you never look at Captain Meowers the same way again.
10/20
'No One Can Pronounce My Name: A Novel' by Rakesh Satyal
To be fair, there’s a good chance we pronounced his name wrong. That being said, this funny novel is an eye-opening read that looks at the lives of families who must reconcile their culture and traditions with assimilation.
11/20
'The Zen of Farting' by Carl Japikse
A book that revolutionizes the meaning of what it means to be “Zen.”
12/20
'Me Talk Pretty One Day' by David Sedaris
The title of this collection of essays by humorist David Sedaris is the same as one of those essays about his hilarious attempt at learning French.
13/20
'Mother. Wife. Sister. Human. Warrior. Falcon. Yardstick. Turban. Cabbage.' by Rob Delaney
Rob Delaney is known as the co-star and writer of TV’s Catastrophe. His hilarious memoir explores everything and anything—from parenthood to substance abuse. It’s an accurate depiction of life at its most discombobulating and wonderful.
14/20
'What I'd Say to the Martians: And Other Veiled Threats' by Jack Handey
The incredibly witty Jack Handey is best known for his Deep Thoughts by Jack Handey that were shown in between sketches on Saturday Night Live. This book contains more of those musings that highlight his comedic genius.
15/20
'A Supposedly Fun Thing I'll Never Do Again' by David Foster Wallace
David Foster Wallace has famously fixated on two topics: television and tennis. This collection of seven essays and arguments brings the same sort of hilarious, detailed and curious prose found in his masterpiece, Infinite Jest.
16/20
'You Are Old: Sobering Affirmations for Your Rapidly Disappearing Life' by Scott Dikkers
So you're wondering where your youth went and how you can feel young again? You can't. New York Times bestselling author Scott Dikkers gobsmacks readers with wisdom in a book that's all about rationally and irreverently approaching " the first day of the end of your life."
17/20
'Don't Pee on My Leg and Tell Me It's Raining' by Judy Sheindlin
A pioneer of daytime courtroom television and sharp snarls, Judy Sheindlin brings us the only book on the judicial system you will ever have to read. Unrestrained and in-your-face, this is Judge Judy at her finest.
18/20
'How to Raise Your IQ by Eating Gifted Children' by Lewis B. Frumkes
Lewis Frumkes dissects the urban landscape with a book geared towards helping civilians deal with problems in satirical (yet realistic) ways. The book’s title reflects the author’s tone and an unparalleled sense of humor.
19/20
'Go the Fuck to Sleep' by Adam Mansbach
Structured like a child’s picture book, Adam Mansbach’s bestseller is all about a parent who can’t get their child to go to sleep. Using adult language, this book is a must-read for anyone who enjoys a good laugh; it’s even funnier when it’s narrated by Samuel L. Jackson.
20/20
'The Big Book of Lesbian Horse Stories' by Alisa Surkis
This book follows a bunch of different women who fall in love with or bond over horses. Think Fabio as a horse who cheers on the heroines.
