RANKED! The Best Timothée Chalamet Movies (Ahead of ‘The King’)

Timothée Chalamet is among the most talented up-and-coming young actors on the silver screen. Though he’s been acting for over a decade, it wasn’t until the 2017 film Call Me By Your Name that his star began to rise, thanks in part to an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Since then, his roles have only improved. Up next is his performance as a reluctant prince thrust onto the throne and crowned and King Henry V in the big-budget, bloody war drama The King. We’ve rounded up and ranked Chalamet’s best movies thus far. If you start binging now, you’ll be all caught up when The King drops on Netflix on Nov. 1.

1/10 10. 'A Rainy Day in New York' This Woody Allen film starred Chalamet and Elle Fanning as a Gen Z couple whose weekend in the Big Apple does not go according to plan.

2/10 9. 'Interstellar' In this futuristic dystopian flick, Chalamet played Tom, the 15-year-old son of Joe Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), a widower farmer who goes on a space mission in an attempt to save the Earth.

3/10 8. 'Miss Stevens' In this indie comedy about a teacher (Lily Rabe) who chauffeurs three of her students to a drama competition, Chalamet played Billy, a medicated boundary-pusher who challenges his teacher’s professionalism.

4/10 7. 'Hot Summer Nights' As Daniel, Chalamet played a teen mourning the death of his father who heads to the Cape for the summer. There, he befriends high-roller Hunter (Alex Roe), who needs help selling cocaine. Loss of innocence ensues.



5/10 6. 'Hostiles' Chalamet was in good company as Private Philippe DeJardin in this well-cast historical drama about an army captain who accompanied a Cheyenne war chief back to his homeland.

6/10 5. 'The Adderall Diaries' Chalamet played the teen version of Stephen Elliot, an addict and author haunted by his mother’s death and a history of child abuse at the hands of his father, in this film based on a true-crime memoir.

7/10 4. 'Little Women' Though you won’t be able to see this film until Christmas Day, we’re already anticipating Chalamet’s turn as the lovelorn Laurie in this period drama based on the novel of the same name to be among his best performances yet.

8/10 3. 'Lady Bird' Chalamet perfectly embodied Kyle, the wannabe badass, too-cool-for-school boyfriend of Lady Bird (Saoirse Ronan) in this indie hit.



9/10 2. 'Beautiful Boy' Chalamet played a real-life meth addict, Nicolas Sheff, whose father David (Steve Carell) wrote a heartbreaking memoir by the same name about his son’s dark descent. Chalamet’s riveting performance is really the only reason to watch this so-so Amazon original movie. Then go read the (incredible, award-winning) book instead.

10/10 1. 'Call Me By Your Name' In this coming-of-age drama, Chalamet played Elio, a 17-year-old spending the summer in Italy with his family…and his father’s young and attractive intern, Oliver (Armie Hammer). Cue steamy, tormented love. This was the role that made the whole world stand up and pay attention to Chalamet’s skills, garnering him a Best Actor nomination.

