RANKED! 9 Celebrities Who Should Have Never Made A Rap Album

1. Will Smith

OK, so Will Smith started out as a rapper spitting bars atop the slick beats of DJ Jazzy Jeff. But after achieving international success as a movie star, he should have left the rap game behind. Instead, he kept trotting out corporate rap albums that were less convincing than if the old lady from The Wedding Singer had put out a mixtape. Unfortunately, we see no signs of him, or any other incorrigible celebrities, stopping anytime soon. If he was our genie, you know exactly what our first wish would be.