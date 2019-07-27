This Week in Trailers: Double the ‘Zombieland’, Double the Laughs

Cover Photo: Sony Pictures

Zombieland: Double Tap

The gang is back as Sony Pictures releases the first trailer for Zombieland: Double Tap, the Zombieland sequel from returning director Ruben Fleischer and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The sequel will open in theaters on Oct. 18, just in time for the 10th anniversary of the original film.

You’ve got a friend: Woody Harrelson Just May Be the Ultimate Sidekick Actor

Gemini Man

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Gemini Man, the long-in-development sci-fi thriller directed by Ang Lee. The film will hit theaters on Oct. 11.

JoJo Rabbit

The first trailer for JoJo Rabbit is here, a film that Taika Waititi not only wrote and directed, but also features him playing an imaginary Hitler.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Sony Pictures has released the official trailer for their upcoming biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, starring Oscar winner Tom Hanks as the legendary Mister Rogers. The film will open in theaters nationwide on Nov. 22.

The Goldfinch

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a brand-new trailer for their upcoming drama film adaptation of The Goldfinch. Featuring a star-studded ensemble led by Ansel Elgort and Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman, it is slated for release on Sept. 13.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.