Dead Don't Die Jim Jarmusch

Movie Mashup Heaven: Art House Director Jarmusch Meets Zombies In ‘The Dead Don’t Die’

by Casey Gutting

Director Jim Jarmusch has a particular style. His black-and-white art house films often include an examination of the human condition combined with a cast of seemingly random players who smoke and drink coffee. But, in his new zombie horror/dark comedy, The Dead Don’t Die, he slices deep into the condition of the undead, by way of dry, tongue-in-cheek-humor with Bill Murray and Adam Driver holding the machete. It’s bloody-carnage-meets-indie-comedy, something we’ve all secretly desired for a long time. Here’s a preview of what to expect from this unprecedented film.

