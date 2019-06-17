J.Lo Is Turning 50! A Look At Her All-Time Game-Changing Moments

Photo: Kamal Sellehuddin (Getty Images)

There are three things that get better with age: wine, whiskey, and Jennifer Lopez. As unreal as it sounds, J.Lo turns 50 years-old on July 24. She’s at an age when many are prepping for their AARP card. But not J.Lo. She’s still busy making music, movies, and marriage (her fourth)!

Yes, “Jenny from the Block” spans across multiple generations. She’s still killing it. So let’s celebrate her all-time greatest contributions to entertainment and her terrible taste in men.

Proof J.Lo’s still got it: Here’s Video Of J.Lo Shaking Her Booty At The Club

1/8 J.Lo breaks through in 'Selena.' Lopez arguably saved a weakly written movie portraying the late Tejano singer. Lopez received a Golden Globe nomination for her role and became the first Latin actress to earn over $1 million for a film.

2/8 The green dress. Anyone with a heartbeat remembers this bathrobe dress J.Lo wore to the Grammy Awards. It was February 23, 2000 when Lopez donned this Versace silk chiffon dress to the red carpet. Everyone remembers the low-cut neck that extended past her navel. Hardly anyone remembers her boyfriend was Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs. Photo: Scott Gries (Getty Images)

3/8 'Love Don't Cost a Thing' "Love Don't Cost a Thing" was one of J.Lo's sexiest music videos of all time. And the 2001 release coincided with the theatrical release of her romantic comedy The Wedding Planner. The week of the movie's release, J.Lo became the first woman to have a No. 1 album and film in the same week.

4/8 Bennifer. Love it or hate it, "Bennifer," the name given to the engagement between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, was one of the most talked-about relationships of the decade. It brought us drama. It brought us Gigli. And arguably, it inspired one of the worst tattoos of all time. Photo: Albert L. Ortega (Getty Images)



5/8 The 'Booty' music video of the decade. It's hard to forget J.Lo's eye-popping duet with Iggy Azalea from 2014's "Booty." It is easy to forget that J.Lo is 46-years-old in this video. Un. Real. Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

6/8 She cuts loose with Corden in carpool karaoke. Believe it or not, one of J.Lo's most-watched videos on YouTube that isn't a music video is her carpool karaoke with James Corden. J.Lo sings, she dances, she talks about her five proposals, and she lets Corden send Leonardo DiCaprio a text from her phone. Photo: Christopher Polk (Getty Images)

7/8 Her performance at the 2018 MTV VMAs. The 49-year-old goddess performs like a 29-year-old during this medley at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. Don't forget, this is also around the same time as her Las Vegas residency. Photo: Michael Loccisano (Getty Images)

8/8 She makes a young man's dream come true. Currently, J.Lo is engaged to retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez. Here's a video of A-Rod from 1998 when he said his "dream date" would be Jennifer Lopez. And, notice, in the picture above it is A-Rod as a New York Yankee standing next to J.Lo and her then-husband Marc Anthony before a game. Dreams can come true. Now, please, J.Lo, show us the way to this fountain of youth. Photo: Chris Trotman (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.