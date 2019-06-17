Culture / Entertainment / Music
Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo Is Turning 50! A Look At Her All-Time Game-Changing Moments

by Mandatory Editors
Photo: Kamal Sellehuddin (Getty Images)

There are three things that get better with age: wine, whiskey, and Jennifer Lopez. As unreal as it sounds, J.Lo turns 50 years-old on July 24. She’s at an age when many are prepping for their AARP card. But not J.Lo. She’s still busy making music, movies, and marriage (her fourth)!

Yes, “Jenny from the Block” spans across multiple generations. She’s still killing it. So let’s celebrate her all-time greatest contributions to entertainment and her terrible taste in men.

