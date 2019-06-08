This Week in Trailers: ‘Scary Stories’ Get Told Very Scarily

Photo: CBS Films

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

CBS Films has released the official Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark trailer, bringing to life the iconic horror book series from the dark imaginations of Academy Award winner Guillermo Del Toro and acclaimed director André Øvredal. The film will open on Aug. 9.

Ad Astra

Twentieth Century Fox has released the first trailer for director James Gray’s highly-anticipated sci-fi film Ad Astra. Starring Brad Pitt and Tommy Lee Jones, the film debuts in theaters on Sept. 20.

Ford v. Ferrari

The first trailer for 20th Century Fox’s upcoming Ford v. Ferrari has arrived online! Featuring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, the movie will arrive in theaters on Nov. 15.

After the Wedding

Sony Pictures Classics has released the official trailer for their upcoming drama After the Wedding, which is an English remake of the 2006 Academy Award-nominated Danish movie of the same name. Starring critically-acclaimed actresses Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams as Theresa and Isabel, the film will have its theatrical release on Aug. 9.

Them That Follow

The Orchard has released the official trailer for their upcoming thriller drama titled Them That Follow starring Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Colman and Alice Englert as Hope and Mara.

