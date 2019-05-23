Liam Gallagher Breaks Down the ‘Wonderwall’ with New Doc, Solo Album and Tour With The Who

Photo: Sylvain Lefevre / Contributor (Getty Images)

Oasis remains one of the great rock ‘n roll bands whose personal problems cut short what could’ve been a long-spanning career. Still, Noel and Liam Gallagher remain relevant almost 25 years after the release of their biggest single “Wonderwall.” A new feature documentary Liam Gallagher: As It Was which premiered this week at Cannes Market, following the former Oasis frontman as he attempts a comeback after burning most of his bridges in the music world over the past two decades, including one with his own brother Noel.

Liam is doing his part by putting in the work with a second solo album. It has an unspecified 2019 release date but has been praised by Lightening who believes that is “gonna blow people away.” Liam’s relevancy will be getting a big boost from a recent announcement that he will be opening a trio of Oct. 2019 gigs in San Diego, Seattle, and Vancouver for The Who’s Moving On! Tour this fall. Let’s relive some of his finer moments in GIFs below.