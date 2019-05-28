HAIM Bassist Este Has the Most Intense (And Amusing) Bass Face Known to Music

Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

From Glastonbury to the Governor’s Ball, when it comes to performing live music in front of giant crowds, nobody pulls off the bass face quite like Este Haim. Her signature preparing-to-eat-a-5-pound-burrito howl and her my-legs-are-being-gnawed-off-by-wild-coyotes bottom tooth snarl have entertained legions of fans worldwide since HAIM hit it big back in 2013.

It’s been two years since the band’s sophomore album, Something To Tell You, left us tapping our toes in dazed reverie, but recent remarks on social media indicate the band is planning to release a new album this summer, which means a world tour would follow their headlining set at Pitchfork Music Festival and more intense facial contortions from Haim’s low-end lady are in store. In the meantime, here are some golden moments from Este’s legendary (#enormous) catalog of devil-may-care bass faces. Warning: children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

1/13 Starring Este Haim in: When Bass Met Face.

2/13 It was a day like any other, or so she thought. Photo: Steven Ferdman (Getty Images)

3/13 When out of nowhere, a feeling overcame her. Photo: Xavi Torrent (Getty Images)

4/13 Try as she might, she just couldn't shake it. Photo: Theo Wargo (Getty Images)



5/13 Bass had met face and there was no turning back. Photo: Chelsea Lauren (Getty Images)

6/13 The transformation was instantaneous. Daniel Zuchnik (Getty Images)

7/13 Incoming-five-pound-burrito-face was born. Photo: C Flanigan (Getty Images)

8/13 She fought it with every ounce of her being. Photo: Jeff Kravitz (Getty Images)



9/13 But the feeling was too damn powerful. Jeff Kravitz (Getty Images)

10/13 And the rest. Photo: Scott Dudelson (Getty Images)

11/13 Is.

12/13 History.



13/13 See you soon Ms. Haim. Keep the bass faces coming! (Or not)

