The Biggest Concert Falls of 2018

Photo: Jakubaszek / Contributor (Getty Images)

Celebrating the biggest concert falls isn’t celebrating someone’s failure. Rather, it’s an acknowledgment that being a musician is pretty damn hard and when everything doesn’t go just right, it can be really funny.

None of these artists were seriously hurt, and indeed, many went on to make fun of themselves as well. This winter, let’s take a look at a few artists who definitely had a good fall…

These are the best concert falls of 2018.

1/7 Kesha It was a great year for Kesha, with her new album getting solid reviews and a massive worldwide tour. Unfortunately, busting ass on the stage can strike at any time, as seen in this video from a show in Dubai. Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Hilton Honors

2/7 Blake Shelton Sexiest man (yes, really) Blake Shelton tried his best to keep his feet, but couldn't during this show in Oregon. The fall looks like a tree going down in slow motion. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

3/7 Metallica There's something decidedly un-metal about eating shit on stage, as Kirk Hammett finds out during this show in...Sioux Falls. The way he rolls around like a turtle makes it even better. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

4/7 Iron Maiden Being over 60 and a metal god is a pretty impressive feat, but sometimes the body just fails you. Bruce Dickinson finds this out with an impromptu faceplant on stage. Photo: Gonzales Photo/Terje Dokken/PYMCA/Avalon/UIG via Getty Images



5/7 Jennifer Lopez J-Lo is doing just fine, with a Vegas residency and a new boyfriend. Getting down to mix with the fans can be dangerous, as she finds out here. Photo: John Shearer/AMA2018/Getty Images

6/7 Gorillaz Falling offstage doesn't seem to be an enjoyable experience, but at least Del the Funky Homosapien saved it for the encore. Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

7/7 Paula Abdul Paula Abdul's had a great and long career, and is a respected member of pop elite. Which makes this full-on header all the funnier. Thankfully, she's alright. Photo: Bobby Bank/WireImage

