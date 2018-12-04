5 Of The Weirdest Reasons Bands Canceled Tours Or Shows

Canceled tours are common in music. Mumford and Sons recently delayed a massive international tour because their elaborate stage show was malfunctioning.

However, sometimes the cancelations are bizarre. Here are some of the strangest reasons bands called it quits on tour.

5. Wishing the Dalai Lama “Happy Birthday”

In 2016, Maroon 5 had two of their shows in China mysteriously canceled after their keyboardist tweeted out a happy birthday to the Dalai Lama.

Maybe he should have just sent a card? Oops.

4. Boredom With Your Own Music

Iggy Azalea isn’t exactly known for deep, introspective songs. So it’s understandable that someone would get a little bored of hearing her songs over and over.

However, in this case, that person was her. Iggy canceled a 2015 United States tour citing boredom with her music. Points for honesty?

3. Pigeon Crap

In a scathing critique of their music (at least according to pigeons), Kings of Leon were forced off the stage in St. Louis because of pigeon crap. More specifically, they opted out of playing in a rain of pigeon droppings.

Yes, an internationally acclaimed rock band lost to a bunch of flying rats. To be fair, they hung in till the bassist caught some in the mouth.

2. Being Liam Gallagher

Oasis were known to be assholes, on more than one occasion.

In 2002, the band was at a bar before a show when Liam supposedly began flicking peanuts at locals. For some reason, the locals were less than pleased by this and ended up taking out two of Liam’s teeth. The band canceled two German shows for emergency dental surgery.

1. Getting a Leg Up



Weezer was just starting to get big in 1995 and they were set to go on a massive tour. However, lead singer Rivers Cuomo had one leg shorter than the other.

Instead of dealing with this insecurity, Cuomo opted to get his leg lengthened and postponed the tour by several months. A leg up…get it?