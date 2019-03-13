Emilio! Estevez Is Back for His First Feature in Nearly a Decade

Photo: Hammerstone Studios

It’s ironic that Emilio Estevez’s new movie is called The Public. While younger brother Charlie Sheen has been sipping tiger’s blood and his former Brat Pack members like Rob Lowe, Molly Ringwald, and James Spader have found a second life on television, The Breakfast Club and The Mighty Ducks star has kept a low profile.

Estevez isn’t beating up his neighbors (Anthony Michael Hall) nor has he bestowed an Avenger (Robert Downey Jr.) but he has quietly carved a workmanlike career mostly behind the camera, directing television (Cold Case, CSI: NY, Numb3rs) and writing, directing, and acting in smaller-scale movies, most notably the 2006 Golden Globe-nominated historical biopic Bobby, about the assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy.

His latest is The Public, a social drama about a standoff between local police and Cincinnati librarians who allow homeless patrons to use the building as a shelter from the bitter cold. The film stars Alec Baldwin, Jena Malone, Christian Slater, Gabrielle Union, Taylor Schilling, Michael Kenneth Williams, and Jeffrey Wright. It will be released in theatres on April 5, 2019.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Although we appreciate Estevez’s grown-up movies with a message, we also hold out hope he will return to some of the lighter stuff that made him a star in the ’80s and ’90s. Who still doesn’t mount up to Young Guns every time it’s on cable? Or quote Two-Bit in The Outsiders? Seriously, what indie filmmaker hasn’t stolen from Repo Man? Okay, enough fanboying out. Here’s a GIF look back at Estevez’s amazing run during that era.

