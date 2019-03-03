This Week in Trailers: ‘Hellboy’ Lets it All Burn

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Hellboy

Lionsgate has dropped a brand new Hellboy trailer for the upcoming R-rated franchise reboot starring David Harbour, which will be unleashed in theaters on April 12.

Dark Phoenix

The first trailer for Dark Phoenix showed a hint of what Jean Grey is capable of, but the new trailer goes all-out in showing the destruction that she’s capable of. Now the X-Men are torn about what to do, as are Magneto and the rest of the Brotherhood of Mutants. You can check out the new trailer for the June 7 release below!

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

Screen Media has released the U.S. trailer for Terry Gilliam’s The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, which will be released in partnership with Fathom Events to the U.S. on over 700 U.S. cinemas and select Canadian locations for one night on Wed. April 10 with exclusive bonus features.

Detective Pikachu

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the new Detective Pikachu trailer! The movie will arrive in theaters on May 11.

Little

Universal Pictures has released the second trailer for their forthcoming fantasy comedy Little. Starring Regina Hall, Golden Globe nominee Issa Rae, and Marsai Martin, the film arrives in theaters on April 12.

