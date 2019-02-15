Mandatory Moments: Weekly Highlights For 2-15-2019
As another week closes up shop, puts on a clean shirt, and heads to the bar, we’d like to take a moment to recap a few of our favorite stories of the past seven days. From Chuck Norris’ Fun Run to DMX ditching prison so he can party like it’s 1999, we got you covered. Not to mention hangover tips, good deeds of the day, svelte pictures of Trump, and our continued celebration of Black History Month. Get ready to down a shot of some top-shelf Mandatory Moments from this week. Chaser optional.
Today’s Mandatory Funny Photos: Valentine’s Day Edition
Celebrate Black History Month With The Breakthrough Artists Of Today
Fun Run: This Chuck Norris 5K Race Encourages Look-Alike Costumes
DMX is Ready to Party Up in Here for 20 Year Anniversary Album
5 Hangover-Inducing Drinks To Avoid When Day-Drinking
There Is Such A Thing As A ‘Free Lunch’ At This Washington D.C. Restaurant
If You Don’t Have HPV, You’re Lucky (And There’s a Preventative Vaccine For You)
Whose Wall Wore It Better: Pink Floyd Versus Donald Trump
Future Tech: AirPower Is the Latest Needless Innovation from Apple
5 Things You Should Know About the UFC’s Paul Felder
National Skip The Straw Day Is Your Chance To Stop Sucking
Mandatory Funniest Tweets This Week
