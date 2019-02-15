‘Metal’ Cover Band That Performs As Transformers Would Make Michael Bay’s Ears Bleed

Photo: Cybertronic Spree

There’s more than meets the eye to this cosplay cover band. The Cybertronic Spree are literally more metal than Metallica. Disguised as Transformers, the out-of-this-world rock band plays music so hard and loud it would make director Michael Bay’s ears bleed.

Hailing from Iacon, Cybertron (or in this case, Canada), the seven-piece Transformers band “rolls out” as Rumble, Arcee, Hot Rod, Spike Witwicky, Soundwave, Unicron, and a Quintesson. The band became an instant cult hit by playing the entire soundtrack of the vastly underrated Transformers: The Movie soundtrack.

As their fandom has grown, the Cybertronic Spree have expanded their fanboy catalog, playing non-Hasbro songs like “Pokémon Theme,” “Kung Fury,” and a Led Zeppelin cover for no other reason than it’s badass!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> If you want to see and hear more from Cybertronic Spree, check out the latest on their Facebook page. If you want to geek out even more, check out these other fanboy favorite cover bands.

