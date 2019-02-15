‘Metal’ Cover Band That Performs As Transformers Would Make Michael Bay’s Ears Bleed
Photo: Cybertronic Spree
There’s more than meets the eye to this cosplay cover band. The Cybertronic Spree are literally more metal than Metallica. Disguised as Transformers, the out-of-this-world rock band plays music so hard and loud it would make director Michael Bay’s ears bleed.
Hailing from Iacon, Cybertron (or in this case, Canada), the seven-piece Transformers band “rolls out” as Rumble, Arcee, Hot Rod, Spike Witwicky, Soundwave, Unicron, and a Quintesson. The band became an instant cult hit by playing the entire soundtrack of the vastly underrated Transformers: The Movie soundtrack.
As their fandom has grown, the Cybertronic Spree have expanded their fanboy catalog, playing non-Hasbro songs like “Pokémon Theme,” “Kung Fury,” and a Led Zeppelin cover for no other reason than it’s badass!
If you want to see and hear more from Cybertronic Spree, check out the latest on their Facebook page. If you want to geek out even more, check out these other fanboy favorite cover bands.
Howdy, neighbors: Ned Flanders Heavy Metal Band Rocks Out With Their Puns Out
1/5
Sci-Fi Band
Photo: Sci-Fi Band
2/5
Okilly Dokilly
Photo: Casey Peters
3/5
Galactic Empire
Photo: Galactic Empire
4/5
Mac Sabbath
Photo: Jeremy Saffer
5/5
The Roddenberries
Photo: The Roddenberries
