Cole Sprouse’s Instagram Account Catches Creeps In The Act
Photo: Albert L. Ortega / Contributor (Getty Images)
We’ve all imagined what it must be like to be a “famous” person on a day-to-day basis. Thanks to Cole Sprouse’s new Instagram account, we now have a glimpse into the true reality of fame.
You may know the actor from The Suite Life of Zack & Cody or, more recently, from his role as Jughead Jones on Riverdale. The guy is a relatively big star. And no matter where he is — eating, shopping, driving, lounging, sledding — people are taking his picture.
Sprouse’s response? Snap them before they snap him! And create an Instagram account dedicated to those strangers too afraid to ask for a picture yet attempt to snap one incognito anyway.
@camera_duels has over 5 million followers and is described as:
dedicated to the people out there who secretly take photos of me, and how I take photos of them first. May the fastest camera win.
The account is absolutely brilliant. It’s hilarious. Below are just a few of our favorite pics Sprouse has been able to upload to Insta.
