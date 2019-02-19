Cole Sprouse’s Instagram Account Catches Creeps In The Act

Photo: Albert L. Ortega / Contributor (Getty Images)

We’ve all imagined what it must be like to be a “famous” person on a day-to-day basis. Thanks to Cole Sprouse’s new Instagram account, we now have a glimpse into the true reality of fame.

You may know the actor from The Suite Life of Zack & Cody or, more recently, from his role as Jughead Jones on Riverdale. The guy is a relatively big star. And no matter where he is — eating, shopping, driving, lounging, sledding — people are taking his picture.

Sprouse’s response? Snap them before they snap him! And create an Instagram account dedicated to those strangers too afraid to ask for a picture yet attempt to snap one incognito anyway.

@camera_duels has over 5 million followers and is described as:

dedicated to the people out there who secretly take photos of me, and how I take photos of them first. May the fastest camera win.

The account is absolutely brilliant. It’s hilarious. Below are just a few of our favorite pics Sprouse has been able to upload to Insta.

