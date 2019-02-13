Today’s Hottest Musicians Are Redefining What Makes a Las Vegas Lounge Act

The perception of Fat Elvis and Wayne Newton milking their last ounce of fame in a Las Vegas lounge room has changed this past decade. Now, touring music stars at the height of their popularity are not only coming to Sin City but staying for a residency (and probably the cheap steak ‘n eggs). Thanks to big-budgeted hotels desperate to entertain high-stakes gamblers and invading weekend warriors, our trip to lose half our savings just got more exciting.

Here are the 10 Best Las Vegas Residencies that are making Sin City one the best concert destinations as well.

1/10 Gwen Stefani In a city built on glitz, both real and imagined, Gwen Stefani brings a genuineness to the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood, well at least for a Las Vegas act. Her appropriately-titled "Just A Girl" residency takes us through her life, from a trapped suburban teenager to her rise to rock star status as frontwoman of No Doubt to her broken marriage to Bush singer Gavin Rossdale to discovering newfound love with The Voice co-star Blake Shelton. It’s a personal story full of drama ballads, pop-ska girl-power anthems and colorful outfit changes. Stefani’s having so much fun doing it that she just re-upped her commitment which will run through November 2019. For tickets go here.

2/10 Lady Gaga Flying high (literally) off her Grammy win, Lady Gaga opens her “Enigma” show by zooming through the rafters on a harness. Gaga’s show is just across the street from Stefani’s at the Park MGM but seems like a world away in every aspect. Whereas Stefani opts for intimacy, Gaga goes big, from the dance numbers to flashy effects, the Star is Born lead is putting on a show. If you want to see Gaga stripped-down (figuratively), her new companion show, “Jazz & Piano,” is a a more intimate affair that went viral moment when Bradley Cooper showed up.

3/10 Bruno Mars The 24K Magic man is made for the Vegas spotlight. Scoring a music star at the top of his game is a major score for the revamped Park MGM. Mars is not just passing through as he will be bringing his rug-cutting brand of “Uptown Funk” for an extended run from April to September of 2019. It's a sure bet that this will be the hottest ticket in town. Get yours here.

4/10 Calvin Harris Calvin Harris has played a central role in making Las Vegas the new Ibiza. It has become an EDM rite of passage to fist-pump at the superstar DJ’s epic performances at Omnia and Wet Republic for the past seven years. With no signs of slowing down, Harris signed a $280 million new contract with the Hakkasan Group, which will earn him $1 million a performance. Talk about hitting the jackpot! Get tickets here.



5/10 Cardi B Cardi B made Grammy history as the first female solo rap artist to win Best Rap Album. Now she’s cashing in with a Vegas residency at the Palms Casino and Resort. Although no dates have been officially announced, the pole dancer-turned-rap star signed a big “Money” deal to her bring talents to the Strip.

6/10 Backstreet Boys Backstreet Boys are back. Fresh off a Grammy 2019 nomination, the slick boy band (now sporting dad bods) are on the comeback trail in search of that middle-aged divorcée money. Their "Larger Than Life" tour at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood starts in mid-February and runs to April. You can get tickets here.

7/10 Aerosmith Steven Tyler has aged as gracefully as an organic banana but he can still “Walk This Way,” albeit a little slower. America's top-selling rock ‘n’ roll band of all time might be past their prime, but getting a chance to see them in a fairly intimate setting at the new Park MGM resort is still a win-win. Their “Deuces Wild” show kicks off in April and runs through July. You can buy tickets here.

8/10 Santana A Santana show is one of the bucket list concerts you have to see before he hangs up his guitar. The living legend will be playing a unique experience that’s being billed as “an intimate evening with Santana Greatest Hits Live." If that is anything like it sounds, then get your tickets now here.



9/10 The Chainsmokers For anyone not drunk on Red Bull, listening to a Chainsmokers song is something that happens in Vegas and stays in Vegas. Currently in year two of a three-year contract with Wynn Nightlife, the EDM pretty boys do dual duty “performing” during the day party at Encore Beach Club and after hours at XS nightclub. You can get tickets here.

10/10 RL Grime If you like your EDM a little grimier, then check out RL Grime’s Vegas act at the Intrigue Nightclub at the Wynn. The trap star is known for his down and dirty underground club tracks that keep party monsters raging until the break of dawn. Although RL Grime will be touring across the globe, he will coming back and forth to Vegas throughout 2019. Check here for tickets and his full schedule.

