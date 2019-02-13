Culture / Music
Las Vegas Residencies

Today’s Hottest Musicians Are Redefining What Makes a Las Vegas Lounge Act

by Patrick Green
Photo: NBC (Getty Images)

The perception of Fat Elvis and Wayne Newton milking their last ounce of fame in a Las Vegas lounge room has changed this past decade. Now, touring music stars at the height of their popularity are not only coming to Sin City but staying for a residency (and probably the cheap steak ‘n eggs). Thanks to big-budgeted hotels desperate to entertain high-stakes gamblers and invading weekend warriors, our trip to lose half our savings just got more exciting.

Here are the 10 Best Las Vegas Residencies that are making Sin City one the best concert destinations as well.

