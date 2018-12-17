The Best Female Leads in Movies of 2018

Yalitza Aparicio in 'Roma'

We’re not the first to point out the awe-inspiring fact that Yalitza Aparicio had never acted before auditioning for this role, but in many ways, that’s her strength in this film. There’s an innocence to the depth of emotion she manages to conjure that feels more like watching something happen on the street right in front of you than on a screen. Her performance is tactile, alive, and conveyed through gestures and looks rather than sweeping scores of dialogue. It seems as though she doesn’t know what’s about to happen to her, so you experience it that much deeper through her doe-eyed curiosity and determination. Her reactions are so in the moment, it’s as though you’re living it alongside her, hurting when she’s attacked and triumphant when she succeeds. Almost like a personal friend, it’s her grounding that keeps the film from veering too far into melodrama, and makes you ponder on the difficulties of life that we all encounter to some degree. You depart feeling emotionally exhausted yet joyously uplifted, a testament to a performance that connects with you beyond the character and sticks to your bones. We expect to see a lot more of Yalitza, and are ready to be equally shaken by whatever this newcomer does next.