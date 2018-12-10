Mandatory’s Gift Guide for Music Lovers

Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

What do you give the music lover that has every portable speaker, vinyl record subscription, and vintage band T-shirt? Mandatory’s Gift Guide for Music Lovers can help you figure that out.

Here you’ll find some awesome outside-the-box gifts that will surprise that special someone.

1/10 Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds There are earbuds and then there is the Jabra Elite. With five hours of battery life and voice command, these all-purpose wireless earphones look and feel amazing with noise-isolating sound and a sleek charging case. (Apple AirPods what?) Buy them here. Photo: Jabra

2/10 Beastie Boys Book The Beastie Boys Book is a 500-page memoir of the trio’s endearing and enduring Rock and Roll Hall of Fame career. Filled with hilarious drawings, behind-the-scenes photos, and LOL stories about their countless exploits, it perfectly captures the free-flowing, off-the-dome synchronicity of their rhymes as Mike D and Ad-Rock “Pass the Mic” with the narration. Buy it HERE. Photo: Beastie Boys/Random House Books

3/10 Crosley CT200 Cassette Player Vinyl came back in a big way so why not cassette tapes? Crosley's retro cassette player will make making mixtapes cool again. Equipped with AM/FM radio and auto-stop recording, it's got a vintage look and feel with the booming sound of modern technology. Buy it here. Photo: Crosley

4/10 This is America Childish Gambino Pin Commemorate the undisputed music video of 2018 with this dope stocking stuffer. Buy it here. Photo: PinBoys



5/10 Radiohead 2019 Calendar What a better way to count down the year than staring into the abyss of Radiohead artwork while listening to Kid A. Buy it here. Photo: 2018 W.A.S.T.E. UK

6/10 JLab JBuds Air These affordable earbuds give you the best bang for your buck. They're true wireless earphones, made for an on-the-go lifestyle, offering quality sound and a nice, snug fit. Buy them here. Photo: JLab

7/10 Mac Miller Custom Vans What better way to remember Mac Miller (RIP) than donning custom Vans made in his honor? This one-of-a-kind gift is made to order and you can even get initials printed on the back. "Dang!" Buy them here. Photo: Vans by Dara

8/10 Protect Ya Neck Stance Socks Stance sets the standard in comfort, so why not protect ya feet with their Wu-Tang socks. Buy them here. Photo: Stance



9/10 Handmade Record Bowls An ideal gift for the music lover who lives, breathes, and eats music. Buy it here. Photo: Uncommon Goods

10/10 Queen Christmas Ornament Freddy Mercury was a star of stars as Bohemian Rhapsody proved, so let him add some twinkle to that special someone's tree. Buy it here. Photo: Telestic Design

