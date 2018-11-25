This Week in Trailers: ‘The Lion King’ Reigns Supreme

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

The Lion King

Walt Disney Studios has released the first official teaser trailer for the “live-action” remake of The Lion King! Directed by Jon Favreau (The Jungle Book), Disney’s The Lion King opens in theatres July 19, 2019.

Once Upon a Deadpool

20th Century Fox has debuted the first Once Upon a Deadpool trailer, featuring Ryan Reynolds as the titular character and The Princess Bride-style Fred Savage. Deadpool 2’s PG-13 cut will be arriving in theaters for a limited time starting on Dec. 12 and ending on Christmas Eve.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, featuring the return of Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Elizabeth Banks (Charlie’s Angels). The sequel will hit theaters on Feb. 8, 2019.

Aquaman

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the final trailer for DC Films’ upcoming superhero movie Aquaman, which features a young Arthur Curry being trained by Willem Dafoe’s Vulko. Aquaman opens on Dec. 21 in theaters everywhere.

What Men Want

Paramount Pictures has released a new What Men Want red band trailer for Adam Shankman’s upcoming comedy starring Hidden Figures star Taraji P. Henson. What Men Want is set to debut in theaters on Feb. 8, 2019.

They Shall Not Grow Old

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new trailer for Peter Jackson’s acclaimed documentary, They Shall Not Grow Old, that gives an extraordinary look at the soldiers and events of the Great War, using film footage captured at the time and now presented as the world has never seen. They Shall Not Grow Old will hit theaters in a limited release on Dec. 17 and 27 with the help of Fathom Events.

