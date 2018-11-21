Binge & Buy: We Shell Out For ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

Welcome to Mandatory and ComingSoon’s weekly Binge & Buy, a digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD column for the week of Nov. 20! Here, you’ll find detailed write-ups of different titles released this week, including a number of new movies, reissues, combo packs, and TV seasons, none of which you can live without. Click each highlighted title to purchase through Amazon!



Photo: Warner Bros.

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Crazy Rich Asians

New Yorker Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) accompanies her longtime boyfriend Nick Young (Henry Golding) to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She is unprepared to learn that Nick has neglected to mention he is the scion of one of the country’s wealthiest families and one of its most sought-after bachelors.

Kin

Chased by a vengeful criminal, the feds and a gang of otherworldly soldiers, a recently released ex-con, and his adopted teenage brother are forced to go on the run with a weapon of mysterious origin as their only protection.

Blindspotting

Collin (Diggs), a parolee facing his final three days of probation, needs to stay clear of trouble. Miles, (Casal), Collin’s hot-tempered best friend, can’t stay out of it. When Collin witnesses a police shooting, the two men’s friendship is tested, sending Collin and Miles on a collision course with each other.

Thanksgiving At The Movies: Films Your Family Won’t Have To Fight Over

Skate Kitchen

Camille’s (newcomer Rachelle Vinberg) journey to self-discovery is led by her love for skateboarding. To break away from her mother’s (Elizabeth Rodriguez, Orange is the New Black) confines and disapproval, she rolls her way from Long Island to New York City where she meets Skate Kitchen, a tight-knit and dynamic group of female skaters that share her passion.

The Marine 6: Close Quarters

Jake Carter (WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin) and former fellow Marine, Luke Trapper (WWE Legend Shawn Michaels), join forces to rescue a kidnapped girl from a gang of international criminals headed up by Maddy Hayes (WWE Superstar Becky Lynch).

Heavy Trip (DVD)

In this offbeat comedy from Finland, Turo is stuck in a small village where the best thing in his life is being the lead vocalist for the amateur metal band Impaled Rektum. The only problem? He and his bandmates have practiced for 12 years without playing a single gig.





Photo: The Criterion Collection

Criterion Corner

Ingmar Bergman’s Cinema

In honor of Ingmar Bergman’s 100th birthday, the Criterion Collection is putting out the most comprehensive collection of his films ever released on home video. One of the most revelatory voices to emerge from the postwar explosion of international art-house cinema, Bergman was a master storyteller who startled the world with his stark intensity and naked pursuit of the most profound metaphysical and spiritual questions. The struggles of faith and morality, the nature of dreams, and the agonies and ecstasies of human relationships — Bergman’s films range from comedies whose lightness and complexity belie their brooding hearts to groundbreaking formal experiments and excruciatingly intimate explorations of family life.



Moonlighting Musicians: 8 Movies Directed By Rock Stars

The set features 39 films (including 18 never before released by Criterion), 11 introductions, six audio commentaries, and two rarely seen documentary shorts by Bergman. There are also over five hours of interviews with Bergman and many of his key collaborators, extensive programs about Bergman’s work, behind-the-scenes footage, video essays, trailers, and more. A lavishly illustrated 248-page book is the cherry on top of one of the most important Blu-ray releases of the year.



Photo: Warner Bros.

Reissues

2001: A Space Odyssey (4K)

For the first time since the original release, new 70mm prints of Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece were struck from pristine printing elements made from the original camera negative. A longtime admirer of the late American auteur, Christopher Nolan worked closely with the team at Warner Bros. Pictures throughout the mastering process.

The Blood Island Collection

For more than 50 years these four monster shockers (Brides of Blood, Mad Doctor of Blood Island, Beast of Blood and Terror is a Man) from Filipino directors Gerry de Leon and Eddie Romero have stunned drive-in, grindhouse, and VHS audiences, remaining among the most insane/esteemed classics in horror history. Severin Films is issuing The Blood Island trilogy and its celebrated prequel, all featuring uncut scans from recently discovered film elements and oozing with all-new special features.

Candyman

This gut-wrenching thriller follows a graduate student whose research summons the spirit of the dead! When Helen Lyle hears about Candyman, a slave spirit with a hook hand who is said to haunt a notorious housing project, she thinks she has a new twist for her thesis. Braving the gang-ridden territory to visit the site, Helen arrogantly assumes Candyman can’t really exist…until he appears, igniting a string of terrifying, grisly slayings.

Urban Legend and Urban Legends: The Final Cut

Scream Factory issues both films which follow sadistic murders seemingly inspired by urban legends.

The Inheritors

On his way home from school, 16-year-old Thomas helps Charly, an unemployed teenager, escape from the police. Despite their differing backgrounds, the boys become good friends and Charly persuades Thomas to join a neo-Nazi youth group. Intrigued and confused by his new friends, Thomas, who is experiencing trouble at home and school, is drawn deeper into a web of sex and violence that leads to a tragic end.

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis (4K)

Thousands of feet above the ocean floor wanders the lone drifter Arthur Curry, a man with strange powers who may be the last chance to bridge the ancient Atlantean world and our own. Join Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Justice League as they face off against Orm, Black Manta, otherworldly weapons and perilous odds, in this Commemorative Edition in which mankind’s only hope from the darkness rests upon the guiding light of a man – Aquaman!



Photo: Paramount Pictures

New on Digital HD

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Drop from the sky, race through Paris, and cling to a cliff with Ethan Hunt as the cast and crew reveal the incredible work that went into creating the breathtaking action.

The Nun

When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the order’s unholy secret.



Brewmaster

This documentary artfully captures the craftsmanship, passion, and innovation within the beer industry. The story follows a young ambitious New York lawyer who struggles to chase his American dream of becoming a brewmaster and a Milwaukee based professional beer educator as he attempts to become a Master Cicerone (less than 20 people have this title).



Photo: CBS

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

Star Trek: Discovery Season One

This new series follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself.

Ernie Kovacs: The Centennial Collection

To celebrate the 100th birthday of television’s original genius, this collection combines the previously released volumes of groundbreaking, rule-breaking, surreal and charmingly silly comedy of Ernie Kovacs. Included are over 22 hours of decidedly offbeat entertainment from across his many television shows and specials, all of which showcase an utterly unique sensibility that has influenced such comedy institutions as Monty Python and SNL.

Joseph Campbell: The Power of Myth

In this beloved 1988 PBS series, mythologist and storyteller Joseph Campbell joins Bill Moyers to explore what enduring myths can tell us about our lives.

Scorpion: The Complete Series

This is a high-octane drama about eccentric genius Walter O’Brien (Elyes Gabel) and his team of brilliant misfits, who are the last line of defense against complex, high-tech threats of the modern age.

Fancy Nancy

With her love of all things fabulous, fancy and French, this little lady can change bland into chic. All it takes is a boundless imagination, help from friends and family, and a sunny approach to life that celebrates the differences that make everyone unique and magnifique!

Find more content like this at