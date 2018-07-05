Cora Skinner Has Us Diving Deep Through Her Instagram
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty)
Have you ever gone deep on your Instagram too quickly and lost your shorts? That’s the feeling we get when we had our first good look at Cora Skinner @coraskinner. The California model/skin care specialist knows a hell of a lot about taking care of her body, and it’s readily apparent once you hop into her feed.
If you want to know what that looks like, why don’t you quit reading? Better yet, we’ll quit rambling so we can go on to what’s good below. Check out Cora’s skin care line, too, if you’re feeling a little dehydrated after.