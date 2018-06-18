Girls
Kim DeJesus

Christ, Kim DeJesus Looks Almighty On Instagram

by
Photo: Michael Bezjian (Getty Images for Crosscreek Entertainment)

If you’re looking for more biblical puns, you’re shit out of luck. Fortunately, if you’re interested in what Chicago’s hottest WAG Kim DeJesus has to offer Instagram, then you’re golden, pony boy.

The actress/model’s Instagram @kimdejesus is loaded with bikini photos, movie promos, yoga pants and underboob, all of which are our favorite things. So if you’re smart like us, you’ll get religious about following Kim, lest you burn in the fieriest pits of hell.

A post shared by Kim DeJesus (@kimdejesus) on

A post shared by Kim DeJesus (@kimdejesus) on

According to Kim: Guy Don’t Know How to Flirt With Her

A post shared by Kim DeJesus (@kimdejesus) on

A post shared by Kim DeJesus (@kimdejesus) on

A post shared by Kim DeJesus (@kimdejesus) on

A post shared by Kim DeJesus (@kimdejesus) on

A post shared by Kim DeJesus (@kimdejesus) on

A post shared by Kim DeJesus (@kimdejesus) on