Christ, Kim DeJesus Looks Almighty On Instagram

Photo: Michael Bezjian (Getty Images for Crosscreek Entertainment)

If you’re looking for more biblical puns, you’re shit out of luck. Fortunately, if you’re interested in what Chicago’s hottest WAG Kim DeJesus has to offer Instagram, then you’re golden, pony boy.

The actress/model’s Instagram @kimdejesus is loaded with bikini photos, movie promos, yoga pants and underboob, all of which are our favorite things. So if you’re smart like us, you’ll get religious about following Kim, lest you burn in the fieriest pits of hell.

A post shared by Kim DeJesus (@kimdejesus) on Jun 18, 2018 at 8:15am PDT

A post shared by Kim DeJesus (@kimdejesus) on Dec 29, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

A post shared by Kim DeJesus (@kimdejesus) on Jun 4, 2018 at 12:21pm PDT

A post shared by Kim DeJesus (@kimdejesus) on Jan 16, 2018 at 10:15am PST

A post shared by Kim DeJesus (@kimdejesus) on May 18, 2018 at 11:20am PDT

A post shared by Kim DeJesus (@kimdejesus) on Apr 29, 2018 at 11:33am PDT

A post shared by Kim DeJesus (@kimdejesus) on Jan 15, 2018 at 10:57am PST