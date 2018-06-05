Revel In The Picture Of Beauty That Is Elizabeth Turner On Instagram

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage (Getty)

Elizabeth Turner is always taking it to the next level on her Instagram @elizabethcturner. She was, once upon a time, Duke’s hottest grad (probably still is). Now, she’s full-on modeling for all to see. When the blonde-haired, blue-eyed Liz is turning heads on a daily basis, you can bet we’ll be tuning in.

Enjoy some of her latest Instagram photos, if your boss will allow it. Or are you barely surviving your first unemployed summer, too? Lucky you.

A post shared by Liz Turner (@elizabethcturner) on Jun 1, 2018 at 7:59am PDT

A post shared by Liz Turner (@elizabethcturner) on Apr 25, 2018 at 8:03am PDT

A post shared by Liz Turner (@elizabethcturner) on Mar 12, 2018 at 5:46pm PDT

A post shared by Liz Turner (@elizabethcturner) on Mar 21, 2018 at 4:18pm PDT

side boob Liz isn’t the only girl on Instagram rocking the

A post shared by Liz Turner (@elizabethcturner) on Jan 24, 2018 at 11:18am PST