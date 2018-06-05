Revel In The Picture Of Beauty That Is Elizabeth Turner On Instagram
Photo: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage (Getty)
Elizabeth Turner is always taking it to the next level on her Instagram @elizabethcturner. She was, once upon a time, Duke’s hottest grad (probably still is). Now, she’s full-on modeling for all to see. When the blonde-haired, blue-eyed Liz is turning heads on a daily basis, you can bet we’ll be tuning in.
Enjoy some of her latest Instagram photos, if your boss will allow it. Or are you barely surviving your first unemployed summer, too? Lucky you.