The Funniest Reactions to the #TrumpMeltdown Over the #TwitterFactCheck

The list of lies and misinformation is too long to even go through. For years, fibs and fake news have flowed freely from Trump’s Twitter account. Finally, Twitter has developed a new fact-checking tag to place on tweets from important people who may be posting false information to the world. Of course, along with this is another meltdown from the Donald who is claiming to fight back and shut down social media, and as always, we have some Twitter users that are having a little fun with this nonsense. So read on, laugh, and just shake your head at yet another day of nonsense from our orange leader.

Cover Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)

#TrumpMeltdown Of course, he has meltdowns.. people don't understand his brain and it's frustrating for a man with SUCH a brain – and what a brain, nobody has a brain like his, it's a great brain. he's Donald J-for-jenius Trump! pic.twitter.com/80Ub5M2sVW — Sherry Baker (@Sherstar) May 27, 2020

If you don't want to get fact checked on Twitter, maybe I dunno…. tell the facts? — TonysKindaWeird (@TonysKindaWeird) May 27, 2020

Really big action…. huge. The hugest anyone has ever seen…. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/qmcQ5qNdPz — Margaret Kennedy (@MaggieK1972) May 27, 2020

Well President TanTrump is on a rampage this morning. #TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/9REwHiigrB — tonimarierawk (@tonimarierawk) May 26, 2020

I'm old enough to remember when people said a female President would be too emotional. #TrumpMeltdown — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) May 27, 2020

So Trump is going to protect free speech by shutting down Twitter and other social media? #TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/JAuoQ8yP0e — Stephen Lautens (@stephenlautens) May 27, 2020

Guys. I think this Trump guy might be losing it a little…..#TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/4FtMyyOH3P — Tweet Yurazoff (@yurazoff) May 27, 2020

So what's the reason behind the latest #TrumpMeltdown again? Jack no longer cupping his balls? — Michael Scally (@FizzVsTheWorld) May 27, 2020

You love to see it. 😁 #TrumpMeltdown @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/IgAWND6e65 — Charlie Vogel, aka His Teleness the Charlie Lama (@teleskiguy) May 27, 2020

At this point, Donald Trump is more likely to have a mental condition named after him than a presidential library. #TrumpMeltdown — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) May 27, 2020

You STILL stomping your Liddle' feet over this Liddle' #TwitterFactCheck Spanky? With 100,000 people dead, THIS is what you're worried about?? GET A GRIP, ORANGE TWITLER. You don't want a fact check, stop spreading the lies. pic.twitter.com/HGK6UFWlqk — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 27, 2020

Fact checking is not censorship.

Keep it up @Twitter #TwitterFactCheck — Katherine Reed (@KCHReed) May 27, 2020

