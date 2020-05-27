Fun / Weird News
The Funniest Reactions to the #TrumpMeltdown Over the #TwitterFactCheck

by Mandatory Editors

The list of lies and misinformation is too long to even go through. For years, fibs and fake news have flowed freely from Trump’s Twitter account. Finally, Twitter has developed a new fact-checking tag to place on tweets from important people who may be posting false information to the world. Of course, along with this is another meltdown from the Donald who is claiming to fight back and shut down social media, and as always, we have some Twitter users that are having a little fun with this nonsense. So read on, laugh, and just shake your head at yet another day of nonsense from our orange leader.

Mandatory tweets to wrap up the week: Quarantine Edition

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

