C’mon, Guys: Petty Thug Who Shoplifts Drink Before Applying For Job Told ‘We Don’t Hire Thieves’

Caucasian man holding soda. Photo: Blend Images – Moxie Productions (Getty)

A note to young hooligans out there — if you’re applying for a job, it’s probably best not to steal while doing so.

Gas Station Encounters may be one of our favorite newly discovered channels on YouTube. The commentary, along with the natural video and audio caught on CCTV footage, makes for pure entertainment, especially when you have a bro asking for a job after straight up shoplifting.

The footage below shows a kid walk into a convenience store, then open up a cooler only to choose (and hide) a beverage inside his pants. Of course, afterwards, he promptly walks up to the counter to ask for a job.

The clerk’s response? INTERNET GOLD.

I think the best part is when the kid responds with an “Ahhh,” — as in, “Ahhhh crap, I’m busted.”

“Get the f–k out of here and don’t ever come back,” says Mr. Clerk.

The title of the video is “How Not To Get A Job.”

Nailed it.

Josh Helmuth is a sports reporter in St. Louis who contributes to Mandatory.