Why We May Start Drinking Beer Made From Toilet Water

With natural water supplies continually dwindling, cities across the United States have been pushing themselves to find innovative ways to recycle water. Advancements in technology have allowed those cities to develop unique programs to save the precious resource, which includes the city of San Diego which was able to turn toilet water into award-winning beer.

The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) awarded America’s Finest City with their Award of Excellence for Events and Observances after the city of San Diego teamed up with local brewery Stone Brewing to recycle toilet water into craft beer.

The limited-edition beer, named the Full Circle Pale Ale, was served at an event hosted at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Liberty Station and used 100 percent advanced-treated recycled water from the City’s Pure Water Demonstration Facility.

“We are excited to be recognized for this national award,” said Vic Bianes, Director of the City’s Public Utilities Department. “Pure Water San Diego will deliver safe, reliable, drought resistant water for all of San Diego. Being recognized for our innovative approach to engaging with our customers and sharing the Pure Water story is very rewarding. We are very proud to receive this award.”

The partnership between Stone Brewing and San Diego marked the first time a commercial brewery beer was brewed with 100 percent recycled water.

This is the sixth award presented to San Diego and Stone Brewing for their innovative creation.