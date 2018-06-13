Do You Live In One Of America’s 50 Worst Cities?

High Angle View Of Trees And City Against Cloudy Sky During Sunset. Photo: Stefanie Wilkes / EyeEm (Getty)

Odds are, if you reside in one of the worst cities in the U.S., you’re already aware of it. Am I right, Flint?

According to USA Today, Fort Smith, Arkansas is the 50th worst American city to call home. But if you’re looking for a “glass half-full” take on it, there are 49 others that qualify as a bigger hell than that.

The gang at 24/7 Wall Street came up with a list of the 50 worst cities in America by looking at eight different categories factoring into a rather poor quality of life. Crime, economy, education, environment, health, housing, infrastructure and leisure all came into play when they narrowed down America’s shitholes to just 50.

And the worst city in America is…drum roll, please…Detroit, Michigan.

What does it take to keep Flint, Michigan out of the top spot these days? Well, the fact that one in three Detroit residents live below the poverty line is a “nice” place to start. An unemployment rate of 10.9 percent also did its share to help Detroit earn the title of “America’s worst city.”

Our beloved readers in Flint — along with their horrendous drinking water situation — made the list at #2. St. Louis, Memphis and Cleveland rounded out the top five.

The most surprising stat from the list? You guessed it — only one city in Florida made the top 20. Despite the almost-daily reports of someone breaking the law in some new and borderline-unbelievable fashion, only Homestead (#12) made an appearance before Daytona Beach chimed in at #23.

Also, congrats to the boys and girls who are still calling Gary, Indiana home. At only #18 on the list; things are looking up.