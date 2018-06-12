Domino’s Is Offering To Fix Potholes In Your Town Through ‘Paving For Pizza’

Workers repairing the road with shovels fill asphalt driveway repair. Photo: nastenkapeka (Getty)

With a platform like this, the Noid should have no problem being elected mayor of a city near you.

According to Yahoo! Finance, Domino’s Pizza is offering to fix “cracks, bumps and potholes” in your town in an effort to save your pizza.

“Have you ever hit a pothole and instantly cringed? We know that feeling is heightened when you’re bringing home a carryout order from your local Domino’s store,” Russell Weiner, president of Domino’s USA said in a statement. “We don’t want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal. Domino’s cares too much about its customers and pizza to let that happen.”

To nominate your town, all you have to do is go to PavingForPizza.com. Simply enter your zip code and email address, and then sit back and wait. If your neighborhood’s busted-ass streets get fixed, you’ll be enjoying a large three-topping pizza for just under eight bucks in no time.

Bartonville, Texas, Milford, Delaware, Athens, Georgia and Burbank, California have already been beneficiaries of Domino’s Pizza’s latest PR campaign. Who will be next? Based on some of the videos sent our way over the winter, our guess is every damn city in the Midwest could use a helping hand. Or maybe somebody in Bel-Air will see that one crack on their main drag get filled in. Who knows?

The only thing that’s a certainty is I’m now starving after writing this post. Kudos, Domino’s.