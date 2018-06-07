Texas Man Needs 26 Shots Of Antivenom After Severed Rattlesnake Head Bites Him

Northern Black-tailed Rattlesnake (Crotalus M. Molossus). Photo: pitchwayz (Getty)

Both the domestic and foreign gross numbers suggest that you probably haven’t seen Keeping Up With The Joneses. That’s a shame, though, because it actually had its fair share of hysterical moments. One of those moments came in the form of Jon Hamm taking Zach Galifianakis to a hidden Chinese restaurant where a cobra bites the shit out of Galifianakis despite the fact that its head has been severed.

According to The Dallas Morning News, that kind of thing doesn’t just happen in the movies. A Texas man needed 26 doses of antivenom after a rattlesnake’s severed head bit him while he and his wife were doing yard work near Lake Corpus Christi on May 27.

Upon spotting the rattlesnake, the man used a tool to decapitate it. Unfortunately, the rattlesnake had the last laugh as the man bent down to pick it up. The man’s wife called 911, but the situation quickly escalated on their drive to the hospital. Her husband “began having seizures, lost his vision and had internal bleeding.” Thankfully for the couple, Flight for Life met them and flew them the rest of the way.

While the average rattlesnake bite would require two to four doses of antivenom, this poor bastard needed 26 doses just to keep him alive. Even then, he still hadn’t fully recovered one week after the bite.

Hopefully that full recovery is right around the corner, and hopefully his wife will be understanding if he says he never wants to do yard work again.