Brad Pitt Hops Aboard the ‘Bullet Train’ With ‘Deadpool 2’ Director, We’re Already Sold on a Ticket to Ride

Some people age while others sign up for intense action thrillers at 56 years young. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brad Pitt is teaming up with Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch to film Bullet Train this fall (if coronavirus permits). Leitch previously worked as Pitt’s stunt double on films like Troy and Ocean’s Eleven before the duo reunited for Deadpool 2, in which Pitt (very) briefly appeared as Vanisher. Bullet Train’s script has been written by Zak Olkewicz and will be produced by Leitch, Antoine Fuqua, Kelly McCormick, Kat Samick, Ryosuke Saegusa, and Yuma Terada.

Based on best-selling Japanese author Kotaro Isaka’s Maria Beetle, Bullet Train follows a group of assassins with conflicting motives on a train to Tokyo. Pitt will reportedly be playing a hitman named Ladybug. The project is described as Speed meets every Liam Nesson movie made since Taken.

Fresh off his Oscar-winning turn as stuntman/professional bruiser Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Pitt committed to Damien Chazelle’s Babylon in 2021 (alongside Emma Stone). Aside from that, the actor expressed a desire to slow down. Thankfully, considering that he’s just as popular as he was punching people in the face 20 years ago, this is not the case. It’s quite the opposite. From John Wick to Atomic Blonde, Leitch has worked on some of the most physical films in Hollywood. Bullet Train will be no different. If Cliff Booth, Mickey O’Neil, or Tyler Durden are any indication, audiences love it when Pitt is one brutal son of a bitch (and so do we). We’re already sold on a ticket to ride the Bullet Train.

Cover Photo: Columbia Pictures

