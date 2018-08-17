Free Play: This Week’s Featured Free Games 8/16/2018

It’s time to round up all of those new free games! Free Play is back again to run you through the latest and greatest new free-to-play games and experiences. Here we go!

Rainbow Six Siege (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

If you have somehow still managed to avoid playing Rainbow Six Siege, then you should definitely try and make time for it this weekend! Between August 16-20, all PC, PS4, and Xbox One players will be able to download and play on all maps, experience all modes, and take on the role of all Operators. This is everything that the full version contains, all available for free!

If you do end up purchasing Rainbow Six Siege after playing during the free trial, you’ll be happy to know that all progress will carry over. You’ll also be able to play with friends.

Battlefield 5 Closed Alpha (PC)

The Battlefield 5 closed alpha is back up and running, giving invitees another chance to preview the next game in the series. Access is indeed free, but you’re going to need luck on your side in order to get an invite.

EA is sending out invites to a “small group of Battlefield players.” These are mostly influencers (YouTube and Twitch personalities) and members of gaming press. However, invites are also being distributed through social media, with influencers and developers often tweeting out Origin codes. If you’re able to redeem a code before anyone else does, congrats, as you’ll now have access to the alpha!

World of Tanks Premium Bonus Code (PC)

If you’re a new World of Tanks or World of Warplanes player, and fancy getting your hands on a Premium Invite Code, then you’ll want to take note. Alienware is giving away 7,000 codes (at time of writing) to give new players a boost. Each code unlocks a day of Premium, a Large Repair Kit, and one Personal Reserve of +100% Crew XP for two hours.

You’ll need both an Alienware Arena and a World of Tanks account to take advantage of this offer. Head here to get your code and full instructions on how to redeem it.

New Xbox Games With Gold Titles Now Available (Xbox One)

While PS Plus games are all rolled out at the same time at the start of the month, Xbox Games With Gold titles are staggered, with players effectively getting a new game every couple of weeks. Well, we’re now at the halfway stage of August, which means that both For Honor (Xbox One) and Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two (Xbox One and Xbox 360) can be downloaded.

Xbox Games With Gold titles come at no additional cost for those with a subscription. (This subscription is required for online play, so I assume most of you are signed up!)

Black Ops 4 Blackout Beta Announcement (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Though the second stage of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta has come to an end, there is still one final testing phase for players to look forward to. Possibly the most anticipated feature of the upcoming CoD title is Blackout, which aims to deliver a unique battle royale experience.

What exactly will make Blackout stand out amidst the likes of Fortnite and PUBG? We don’t know. However, we won’t have to wait long to find out! The Black Ops 4 Blackout beta commences on September 10, and is open to all players who have pre-ordered.