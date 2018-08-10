This Week in Trailers: ‘Ralph Breaks’ the Record for Disney Princesses

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that have debuted this week dive in for all the thrills, laughs, and first looks below!

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Walt Disney Pictures has released a new sneak peek at their upcoming animated sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet, which hits theaters on November 21.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Walt Disney Pictures have released a brand new trailer for their upcoming holiday film, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. The magical family film will be released in theaters just in time for the holiday season, November 2.

The Predator

20th Century Fox has let loose a brand new TV spot for Shane Black’s upcoming The Predator, which puts the spotlight on the much-anticipated Ultimate Predator. Advanced tickets to the September 14 release are now on sale, and the film will screen during the Toronto International Film Festival to kick-off the Midnight Madness screenings on September 6.

Fahrenheit 11/9

Check out the first full trailer for Michael Moore’s upcoming hot button documentary Fahrenheit 11/9, which focuses on the 2016 United States presidential election and the subsequent presidency of Donald Trump. Check out the movie when it hits theaters on September 21!

47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter

Entertainment Studios has released the first teaser for the sequel of 2017’s survival thriller film 47 Meters Down. The teaser has also revealed the sequel’s official title 47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter, which is different from what was previously reported. The sequel is scheduled to hit the theaters on June 28, 2019.

Slaughterhouse Rulez

Sony UK has released the trailer for the upcoming British horror/comedy Slaughterhouse Rulez. The film is set to be released in the UK on October 31 and stars Asa Butterfield, Fin Cole, and Michael Sheen. The film will also see the reuniting of the hilarious duo of Simon Pegg and Nick Frost (both of Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz fame).

The Fog (4K restoration)

New York based Rialto Pictures will release John Carpenter’s landmark horror movie The Fog on October 26, in its first-ever major restoration. The horror classic, in a full 4K restoration from Studiocanal, opens October 26 for limited runs at the Metrograph in New York, Landmark’s Nuart in Los Angeles and The Music Box Theatre in Chicago. Additional screenings will occur during the week of Halloween throughout the Alamo Drafthouse circuit and other specialty theaters.

