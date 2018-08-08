Binge & Buy: ‘Death of Superman’ and ‘Life of the Party’ Lead the Week

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

DC’s latest animated feature takes the classic “Death of Superman” comics story from the early 90’s and re-contextualizes it for the current animated New 52 continuity. The film manages to be bloody and brutal, while at the same time reaching heights of character development and emotion that Zack Snyder’s abysmal Batman v Superman never came close to, all in a compact 81 minutes. The gift set version comes with a special statuette made by Gentle Giant.

When her husband suddenly dumps her, longtime dedicated housewife Deanna (Melissa McCarthy) turns regret into re-set by going back to college…landing in the same class and school as her daughter, who’s not entirely sold on the idea.

After deciphering a message found in a satellite, a genius cryptographer finds himself stalked by government agents and otherworldly beings in the sci-fi thriller.

Gabrielle Union stars as a woman who will stop at nothing to rescue her two children being held hostage in a house designed with impenetrable security. No trap, no trick and especially no man inside can match a mother with a mission when she is determined on breaking in.

A teenage girl’s coming-of-age arrives with a terrifying twist in this spellbinding take on the werewolf legend starring Liv Tyler, Bel Powley and Brad Dourif.

Set amidst the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, this film zigzags back and forth in time as it charts how fate (and a ruthless crime boss) connects three down-and-out reprobates mixed up in an organ harvesting scheme that goes from bad to worse to off-the-rails insane.

In this ultra-unsettling occult nightmare, teenage Leah (Nicole Muñoz) finds solace from the recent death of her father and from her strained relationship with her mother (Laurie Holden) by dabbling in the dark arts.

Four siblings move to America with their mother to escape a troubled past. When she dies, they vow to stay together, no matter what. But when a ghostly presence torments what’s left of their family and a lawyer threatens their pact, the four must stand together or be torn apart forever in this chilling thriller. The stellar young cast includes George Mackay (Captain Fantastic), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) and Mia Goth (A Cure for Wellness).

When three teens witness their neighbor feeding two locals to her undead husband and kids, they must work together to bash in some zombie skulls and save themselves from the neighbor’s ghoulish family.

Reissues

One of legendary director John Carpenter’s earliest and least-seen efforts comes to Blu-ray from Scream Factory. Essentially a riff on Hitchcock’s Rear Window, the 1978 TV film finds LA transplant Lauren Hutton being stalked in her high-rise apartment building and trying to figure out who before it’s too late. The film co-stars Adrienne Barbeau (The Fog, Escape From New York).

George C. Scott stars in this atmospheric horror classic that is famously one of Martin Scorsese’s favorite horror films. It’s an atmospheric ghost story in the vein of The Haunting or The Innocents, with Scott as a grieving Manhattan composer who moves into a secluded Victorian mansion and finds himself haunted by a paranormal entity that may unleash an even more disturbing secret. The new Blu-ray set from Severin Films features a slew of new extras as well as a bonus CD of the soundtrack.

Tim Robbins directs this 1999 drama about the real-life staging of a play by Orson Welles in 1937 as a form of protest. The stellar cast of this underrated film includes Hank Azaria, Ruben Blades, Joan Cusack, John Cusack, Cary Elwes, Philip Baker Hall, Cherry Jones, Angus Macfadyen, Bill Murray, Vanessa Redgrave, Susan Sarandon, John Turturro and Emily Watson.

JoBeth Williams, Steve Guttenberg, Jason Robards and John Lithgow star in this legendary 1983 TV movie about the aftermath of a nuclear exchange between the United States and the Soviet Union.

New on Digital HD

Along Came the Devil (in theaters, On Demand and Digital HD Aug. 10)

Inspired by true events, the film follows a troubled teen named Ashley who is sent to live with her estranged Aunt Tanya. While in her old hometown she has visions of her deceased mom, driving her to try to contact the spirit world putting her soul into grave danger.

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

In Season 2 of the hit CW series, the shooting of Archie Andrews’ dad at Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe plunges the small town into utter darkness and paranoia.

The award-winning Canadian mystery returns on Acorn Blu-ray as Murdoch and his team solve cases featuring poisoned wine, high-speed transportation, botched organ transplants, and anti-Semitic riots

Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) is a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome who relocates to a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. Alone in the world, Shaun will need to navigate his new environment and relationships to prove to his colleagues that his extraordinary medical gifts will save lives.

Join crown princess Elena as she soars through a hidden gateway into Vallestrella, the mysterious, dazzling domain of the jaquins. This DVD set features 4 episodes plus 10 bonus shorts.

