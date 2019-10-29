Binge & Buy: ‘Godzilla’ Stomps His Way Into the Criterion Collection

Welcome to Mandatory and ComingSoon's weekly Binge & Buy, a digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD column for the week of Oct. 29! Here, you'll find detailed write-ups of different titles released this week, including a number of new releases like Godzilla: The Showa Years, reissues, combo packs, and TV seasons, none of which you can live without in 2019.

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Legend of the Demon Cat

Havoc descends upon the Imperial Court of the Tang Dynasty when the General’s wife is possessed by an ancient demon.

10 Minutes Gone

In this gripping thriller starring Bruce Willis, a safecracker (Michael Chiklis) wakes up from a traumatic head injury after a heist gone wrong and must find the traitor who set him up.

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

Join Laura Marano and Gregg Sulkin in this modern-day classic, featuring original music and holiday favorites.

Mike Wallace Is Here (DVD)

An unflinching look at the legendary reporter who interrogated the 20th century’s biggest figures in his over 50 years on air, and his aggressive reporting style and showmanship that redefined what America came to expect from broadcasters.

Criterion Corner

Godzilla: The Showa Era Films

Collected here for the first time are all 15 Godzilla films of Japan’s Showa era, in a landmark set showcasing the technical wizardry, fantastical storytelling, and indomitable international appeal that established the most iconic giant monster the cinema has ever seen.

Matewan

Written and directed by John Sayles (Lone Star), this wrenching historical drama recounts the true story of a West Virginia coal town where the local miners’ struggle to form a union rose to the pitch of all-out war in 1920.

Reissues

The Wizard of Oz (4K)

Follow Dorothy and her dog Toto when they are caught in a tornado’s path and somehow end up in the land of Oz.

It’s a Wonderful Life (4K)

After George Bailey wishes he had never been born, an angel is sent to earth to make George’s wish come true. George starts to realize how many lives he has changed and impacted, and how they would be different if he was never there.

An American Werewolf In London

David Kessler and Jack Goodman arrive in Northern England for a walking tour. One night, a beast attacks them, killing Jack. Weeks later Jack returns to warn David that a werewolf was their assailant and that he is now the last of the werewolves!

The Ringu Collection

Arrow Video is proud to present the genre-defining trilogy Ringu, the film that started it all, plus Hideo Nakata’s chilling sequel, Ringu 2, and the haunting origin story, Ringu 0 as well as the “lost” original sequel, George Iida’s Spiral, gathered together in glorious high definition and supplemented by a wealth of archival and newly created bonus materials.

The Blob

A malignant, gelatinous life form takes over a small town in this visually gut-wrenching thriller.

Two Evil Eyes

In George Romero’s The Facts In the Case of Mr. Valdemar, a conniving wife and her lover use a hypnotic trance to embezzle a fortune from her dying husband, only to receive some chilling surprises from beyond the grave. Then in Dario Argento’s The Black Cat, a deranged crime scene photographer is driven to brutal acts of madness and murder by his girlfriend’s new pet.

The Devil Rides Out

The Duc de Richleau (Christopher Lee) and Rex Van Ryn (Leon Greene) are concerned when their young friend, Simon Aaron, is absent from their annual reunion. Upon visiting him, their suspicions are confirmed when they learn of Simon’s new affiliation with a so-called “astrological society” headed by the malevolent Mocata (Charles Gray).

Paganini Horror

When an all-girl rock band records an unpublished song by Niccolò Paganini – the 19th century composer said to have sold his soul to the Devil – they will unleash a skintight spandex nightmare of extreme violins, cheesy power ballads, Suspiria-influenced lighting, and outlandish Satanic havoc.

Woman Chasing the Butterfly of Death

Like a kind of crazy cinematic ghost train ride, this film takes us on a journey deep into the darkness of one man’s fears and fantasies.

The Killer of Dolls

In this bizarre and totally unique piece of Spanish horror, David Rocha plays Paul, a young man thrown out of medical school due to his inability to deal with the sight of blood.

New York Stories

Get ready for a wildly diverse, star-studded trilogy about life in the big city. This anthology features the creative collaboration of three of America’s most popular directors: Martin Scorsese, Francis Coppola, and Woody Allen.

Mr. Nice Guy

Jackie Chan stars as a television chef pursued by rival gangs of ruthless drug dealers who think he has an incriminating videotape.

Days of Wine and Roses

Jack Lemmon stars as an alcoholic who leads his attentive wife into a downward spiral of addiction & self-destruction.

Beyond the Door III

Seven California students embark on an educational trip to Yugoslavia, where they become participants in a passion play, an ancient ritual of the western world.

New on Digital HD

Badland (in theaters and VOD Nov. 1)

Gunslinging detective Matthias Breecher (Kevin Makely) is hired to track down three dangerous Civil War criminals (Trace Adkins, Bruce Dern, and Jeff Fahey) and bring them to justice.

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

Queens of Mystery: Series 1

This wickedly offbeat, contemporary murder-mystery series follows the adventures of a perennially single detective and her three crime-writing aunts as they solve murders in the picturesque English region of Wildemarsh.

A Discovery of Witches: Series 1

Escape into a tale of forbidden love and ancient magic, set in a world where witches, vampires, and daemons live amongst us… hiding in plain sight. Based on the best-selling All Souls trilogy by Deborah Harkness.

