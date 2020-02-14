That’s Amore: The Top Google Searches on Valentine’s Day by State

In modern times, everyone knows the answers to everything are online. This is why most of us solve all our issues by doing a quick internet search. And issues of the heart are no stranger to the Google landscape. In fact, a recent analysis of Valentine’s Day Google search trends by SatelliteInternet shows this holiday can spark more trouble than romance. Feb. 14 has Americans more preoccupied with breakups and reality TV than planning candlelit dinners or romantic getaways. Keep reading to find out what your state is searching for on Valentine’s Day.

Photo: NoSystem Images (Getty Images)

1/8 1. Break Up Nearly half of all googling done on Valentine's Day is about breaking up. In fact, if we didn't know any better, we'd think most of you weren't happy and didn't want to be in a relationship.

2/8 2. Poetry The next highest search term proves something we already knew: Americans are cheesy but not educated in the actual language of love -- poetry.

3/8 3. The Bachelor There's a high percentage of states that don't even care about V-day at all. These people are interested in love, but only the kind that involved reality TV and Googling The Bachelor. Someday, maybe they'll care about their own relationship this much.

4/8 4. Dating Apps A good chunk of states definitely care about finding love on Valentine's Day. In doing so, they searched their desperate hearts out trying to find the best dating apps. Hopefully, they all found love.



5/8 5. Gift Ideas Don't worry, there are still some people out there who have no idea what to give their significant other on Valentine's Day. These people Googled a variety of terms that pretty much let us know they live under a rock.

6/8 6. Romantic Movies Love isn't dead in America, it's just evolved into searching for romantic movies to watch on V-day. Thankfully, this represents the "Netflix and chill" crowd, which is plentiful and poor.

7/8 7. Date Ideas When it comes to love, some people still don't know how to go on a good date. So they Googled it. Hopefully they found what they're looking for and don't end up with a partner who searched for "break up."

8/8 Valentine's Day Map Photo: Satellite Internet

What did you find yourself googling on Valentine’s Day this year? Let us know what you’re searching for in the comments!

