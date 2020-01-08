Living / Life Hacks
Christmas decorations

The Mandatory Recommended Rule Book on When and How to Take Down Your Christmas Decorations

by Ken Franklin

It’s well into January now. And if you still have your decorations up, congratulations, you’ve won Christmas. Or maybe you’ve just been putting your cleanup efforts off because taking down a Christmas tree, half a dozen strings of tangled lights, and a multi-galaxy of Santa-inspired tchotchkes is a huge pain in the ass. If you subscribe to the latter camp, then we have a message for you: don’t stress the mess. Chucking Christmas is easy when you follow the Mandatory recommended daily dose of waiting until the last minute to spring into action.

Photo: Megan Maloy (Getty Images)

