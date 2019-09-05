(Pumpkin) Spice It Up! 10 Weird Places to Shove Everyone’s Favorite Fall Spice (If Only For Shock Value)

The pumpkin spice trend is out of control. We’ve gone beyond pumpkin spice lattes and Oreo cookies to beard oil and dog shampoo. Where will the seasonal madness stop? No one knows, but since we’re on a fast train to pumpkin spice hell, we figured we’d throw in our two cents (or 10 things) that we’d like to see pumpkin-spiced, if only for the shock value.

1/10 Pumpkin Spice Jell-O Every other food imaginable has received the pumpkin spice treatment. Why not Jell-O? We demand edible equality.

2/10 Pumpkin Spice Avocados Imagine this on toast. It could work. Genetic engineering can make anything reality…right?

3/10 Pumpkin Spice Mouthwash Let your favorite flavor linger in your mouth until your next meal by swishing with pumpkin spice mouthwash. Refreshing!

4/10 Pumpkin Spice Underwear Hey, it beats summer penis odor, right?



5/10 Pumpkin Spice Condoms Practice safe sex while enjoying the scent and taste of fall-flavored latex.

6/10 Pumpkin Spice Colonics It's not unusual to be nervous about having a colonic. But if the procedure were pumpkin spice scented, maybe it wouldn't be so intimidating. Besides, the post-colonic farts would be amazing.

7/10 Pumpkin Spice Umbrella Fall can be rainy and gloomy, but with a pumpkin spice umbrella, you'll get a delightful burst of pumpkiny aroma every time you pop your umbrella open.

8/10 Pumpkin Spice Pillow Spice things up in the bedroom and sweeten your dreams with this luscious pumpkin spice pillow.



9/10 Pumpkin Spice Phone Case Set yourself apart from everyone else with a pumpkin spice scented cell phone case. Add some ginger curls for extra flair.

10/10 Pumpkin Spice Gasoline Finally, gas guzzlers will have an advantage over electric cars. If we’re going to pollute the atmosphere, after all, at least we could do it with pumpkin spice pizzazz.

