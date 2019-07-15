The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals To Shop For Right Now

Amazon Prime Day is finally here and the deals available are mindblowing. On July 15 and 16, Amazon is slated to release over 1 million deals including their own products the Echo Dot and Echo Input. Now that the sale has begun, we’ve been able to identify the best price drops on products rarely seen on sale. Most of these must-have items won’t sell for this low again. However, you can’t get these stellar deals if you’re not an Amazon Prime Member, which you should be for the stellar Whole Foods deals and if nothing else, their primo programming. So buckle up, get out your credit card and celebrate Amazon Prime Day like a real goddamn American, by buying things you probably don’t need…but totally want.

Primo deals: Prime Day Steals You Can Buy Now

1/8 Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush - ($39.50 Down From $69.99) Not to sound like your mom, but neglecting your dental health is going to cost you in the long run. Amazon is selling the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for $39.50. Its unique sonic technology sweeps away plaque, giving you an amazingly effective, yet gentle, clean. The built-in pressure sensor lets you know if you're brushing too hard, to help protect your teeth and gums. Plus, it removes up to seven times more plaque versus a manual toothbrush and is cheap as hell right now. Photo: Amazon

2/8 Ninja Professional 72oz Countertop Blender with 1000-Watt Base - $49.99 (Down From $99.99) If you're not in the market to spend nearly $500 for a Vitamix, the Ninja Professional Blender is a perfect alternative. It features a sleek design and outstanding performance with 1,000 watts of professional power. Ninja's blades gives you perfect ice crushing, blending, pureeing, and controlled processing. Plus, it's only $49.99 only for Prime Day. Photo: Amazon

3/8 Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel - $69.99 (Down From $99.99) You won't find Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell for a better price anywhere than Prime Day. So if you're sick of having packages stolen off your porch or are simply looking for a way to increase your at-home security, this deal is the one you've been looking for. Photo: Amazon

4/8 Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker with AmazonFresh K-Cups Coffee Pods - $49.99 (Down From $79.98) If you're looking for a simple solution for your morning cup of joe, the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker will do you right. If you need us to sweeten the deal, it comes with a package of AmazonFresh 12 Ct. Colombia Medium Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods. So you can continue avoiding going to the store for a little bit longer. Photo: Amazon



5/8 Furbo Dog Camera: Treat Tossing, Full HD Wifi Pet Camera With 2-Way Audio - $134.99 (Down From $199.00) If you're always feeling guilty about leaving your good boy at home all day, Amazon has the deal for you. Furbo Dog Camera: Treat Tossing, Full HD Wifi Pet Camera With 2-Way Audio is the best way to stay connected with your fur baby while you're away. Plus, it's the cheapest we've ever seen it. It's 1080p full HD camera with night vision and is obviously compatible with Alexa because...Amazon. Photo: Amazon

6/8 Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II - $159.99 (Down From $229.99) This Prime Day, celebrate by blocking out the noise with these Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II. Photo: Amazon

7/8 Toshiba Fire TV Edition 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - $279.99 (Down From $379.99) You won't find a better price for a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR than this Toshiba Fire TV. Period. This new generation of television features the Fire TV experience built in and Alexa-enabled voice remote. Plus, it's got true-to-life 4K Ultra HD picture quality and access to all the movies and TV shows you love. The voice remote with Alexa lets you do everything you'd expect from a remote—while also easily launching apps, searching for titles, playing music, switching inputs, controlling smart home devices and more using your voice. Photo: Amazon

8/8 23andMe DNA Test - Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service - $99.99 (Down From $199.99) If you're dying to know where it is your people came from and what possible health risks you might face in the future, this deal literally can't be beaten. With the 23andMe DNA Test with Health + Ancestry includes Ancestry Personal Genetic Service so you can identify more than 90 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, wellness and traits with just this one test. Its accurate, reliable reports were developed and designed through a rigorous process by world-class scientists and medical experts so you end up with the best possible information at half the normal price. Photo: Amazon

