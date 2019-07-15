Living / Gear
Amazon Prime Day Deals

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals To Shop For Right Now

by Sabrina Cognata

Amazon Prime Day is finally here and the deals available are mindblowing. On July 15 and 16, Amazon is slated to release over 1 million deals including their own products the Echo Dot and Echo Input. Now that the sale has begun, we’ve been able to identify the best price drops on products rarely seen on sale. Most of these must-have items won’t sell for this low again. However, you can’t get these stellar deals if you’re not an Amazon Prime Member, which you should be for the stellar Whole Foods deals and if nothing else, their primo programming. So buckle up, get out your credit card and celebrate Amazon Prime Day like a real goddamn American, by buying things you probably don’t need…but totally want.

