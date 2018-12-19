Bartender Approved: Cocktail Trends Bartenders Want To Disappear in 2019

Photo: Jean-Philippe Tournut (Getty Images)

The end of another year means that it’s time to look back on the year that was. As the calendar turns to 2019, we all look back at accomplishments, failures, and everything else that made 2018 great (and not so great). Like us, bartenders spend a lot of time looking back at the year while also looking forward to a new year full of inspiring and unique cocktail combinations.

But not everything that happened in the cocktail world in 2018 was great. In fact, some of the trends that popped up this past year were downright annoying to bartenders. That’s why we asked them to tell us the cocktail trends from 2018 that they will be glad to see disappear (hopefully) in 2019. Check out all of their answers below.

1/12 Activated Charcoal “There have been some exciting cocktails out there with activated charcoal, but ultimately using that in cocktails is a health risk and I'll be relieved to see this fade away from menus.” – Lacy Hawkins, Monkey 47 Gin’s National Brand Ambassador Photo: efetova (Getty Images)

2/12 Bad Service “People pay a lot of money for cocktails nowadays, especially craft cocktails with premium ingredients. People appreciate timeliness, approachability, and a general sense of welcome. All of these are important factors in their overall experience at your bar.” – Nahm Kim, mixologist at Sunda in Nashville Photo: luckyraccoon (Getty Images)

3/12 CBD “CBD cocktails. CBD is an amazing treatment for a number of mental health medical issues, but I'm not comfortable with medicating people behind the bar. The quantity you can realistically use in a cocktail (without your costs going through the roof) doesn't really add much flavor.” – Will Benedetto, director of bars at In Good Company Hospitality in New York City Photo: yavdat (Getty Images)

4/12 Healthy Ingredients “A focus on healthy cocktails. I am all about staying healthy but it's a lot more fun to create without thinking about being healthy.” – Ashley Bretthauer, bartender at The Diplomat in Milwaukee Photo: Operation Factory (Getty Images)



5/12 'I'll Just...' “The biggest trend I would like to see disappear is the ‘I'll just...’ trend, meaning a guest walks in, looks through your cocktail menu, then says, 'I'll just have a vodka and soda/gin and tonic/whiskey and cola.' I think we as bartenders can get caught up in our wild ideas and from time to time, create super cool drinks, but after all the fun is had, we need to remember the guest. So, yes, put that cool new mushroom broth Bloody Mary on the menu but also have a spot-on riff of the classic to delight the masses. A big part of the fun for me is to try to make a cool new riff on an old favorite and then take that to the ends of its possibility.” – Benjamin Rouse, bar lead at Henley in Nashville Photo: MaximFesenko (Getty Images)

6/12 Lack Of Hospitality “I’m hoping 2019 is the year that bartenders stop out casting guests that ‘don’t know all about classic cocktails,’ and genuine hospitality returns to the market. The idea that certain ‘bartenders’ are ‘better’ than guests is ridiculous and is ruining the industry.” – Josh Cameron, head bartender at Boulton & Watt in New York City Photo: Simon Watson (Getty Images)

7/12 Pumpkin Spice “It’s really tough to see something disappear completely, but I’m always happy not seeing any more pumpkin spice cocktails that you see during the holidays. I’m not a big fan of those, so I’m happy that they tend to go on hiatus after New Year’s.” – Juan Arboleda, lead bartender at Da Capo in New York City Photo: Enrique Díaz / 7cero (Getty Images)

8/12 Shrubs “Are we over shrubs yet? I can only get about two sips into most drinks with a shrub. It's just not the type of acid that is refreshing or drinkable. Interesting, sure. Delicious, maybe. Palate fatiguing? Invariably.” – Nathanael Mehrens, beverage director at Stay Golden Restaurant & Roastery in Nashville Photo: Michael Piazza (Getty Images)



9/12 Spiked Seltzer "Alcoholic seltzer in place of a good cocktail. This should be left for the boat or a golf cart, not a cocktail bar. Let's get back to gin, vodka and craft mixers, and use our talented bartenders to mix a proper high ball!” – Mary Pellettieri, co-founder of Top Note Tonic in Milwaukee Photo: Steve Lupton (Getty Images)

10/12 Themed Bars “Bartending trends going out: themed bars, especially the Prohibition-style speakeasy. I'm all for good fun and feeling like I've entered a bar from Boardwalk Empire, but these guys need to go. Especially when the only people who frequent them are bros with backpacks and app-based dates destined to fail.” – Dzu Nguyen, bar manager at Last Rites in San Francisco Photo: Jitalia17 (Getty Images)

11/12 Too Many Ingredients “The 45-ingredient gin and tonic! I’m all for house made or infused and altered concoctions, but to take something that is so classic and simple and turn it into something it's not meant to be, is just being extra, not creative.” – Felipe Ojeda, beverage director at Taurus Beer & Whiskey House in Miami Photo: Stephanie Nantel (Getty Images)

12/12 Unnecessary Garnishes “I want to say ‘unnecessary garnishes’ but I don't think they'll disappear this coming year. How often do you get a fancy cocktail with a pretty garnish on it but the very first thing you do is take the garnish away so that you can more easily drink the cocktail?” – Andrew Meltzer, beverage director Noosh in San Francisco Photo: Tim Macpherson (Getty Images)