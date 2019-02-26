Nina Agdal Brightens Up Your Day With Her Instagram Smiles

Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin / Stringer

Through Nina Agdal‘s Instagram, you get a sense that everything in this world can be all right. A bright smile and fun personality go a long way to cheer anyone up when times are rough. The swimsuit model also has a YouTube channel that she just launched and has already hit close to 5,000 subscribers on. For those fast-food fans out there, you may recognize Nina from those super hot Carl’s Jr. commercials from a couple years ago. Make good choices today, like clicking follow on Nina’s Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Feb 23, 2019 at 10:05am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Feb 21, 2019 at 7:54pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Feb 20, 2019 at 1:35pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Feb 16, 2019 at 5:28pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Feb 8, 2019 at 11:53am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Jan 29, 2019 at 9:47pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Feb 12, 2019 at 7:57am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Feb 14, 2019 at 8:25am PST