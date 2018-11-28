Aubrey Plaza’s Instagram is Full of Evil Fun!

Photo by: (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images)

It was announced today that the Film Independent Spirit Awards has named Aubrey Plaza as the host of their awards ceremony coming up in 2019 and we couldn’t think of a better person to hold down the show. We decided to check in on her Instagram feed to see what else she’s been up to and of course it’s full of the many things she has going on in her daily life along with a load of new projects she’s currently involved in. From the Child’s Play remake to the magical new movie, Beverly Luff Linn. Give her a follow, don’t mind the evil glare. It’s part of her charm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aubrey plaza (@plazadeaubrey) on Nov 27, 2018 at 12:42pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aubrey plaza (@plazadeaubrey) on Oct 31, 2018 at 5:56pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aubrey plaza (@plazadeaubrey) on Aug 27, 2018 at 9:43am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aubrey plaza (@plazadeaubrey) on Jul 13, 2018 at 6:17am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aubrey plaza (@plazadeaubrey) on Jun 13, 2018 at 12:34pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aubrey plaza (@plazadeaubrey) on Jun 13, 2018 at 10:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aubrey plaza (@plazadeaubrey) on Apr 25, 2018 at 3:55pm PDT