Mandatory TikTok: The Funniest Fails of the Week 7-26-21

Albert Einstein said, “People who never made a mistake, never tried anything new.” Unfortunately, Einstein didn’t live long enough to find out that mistakes are the lifeblood of a little thing we call a fail. That’s because failure is the backbone of the internet, and perhaps life itself. It’s also why people embrace posting the absolute dumbest decisions they’ve ever made. It’s these heroes who make enjoying the internet’s favorite pastime possible. Luckily, our obsession with people exploiting themselves on TikTok means we know exactly where to find the funniest fails. And since we’re so amazing, we’ve compiled some of our favorites from the past week. All you have to do is sit back, and cringe-watch just.. like God intended.